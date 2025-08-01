Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Top photos this week from Latin America and the Caribbean

The Associated Press
Friday 01 August 2025 00:26 EDT

Colombia's former President Alvaro Uribe was convicted of witness tampering and bribery in a historic trial. Latin American nations with a Pacific coast braced for a tsunami that never materialized after one of the largest earthquakes ever recorded, off the coast of Russia. Meanwhile, Chilean investigators closed in on the notorious Venezuelan gang targeted by Trump.

This photo gallery was curated by photo editor Leslie Mazoch in Mexico City.

___

Follow AP visual journalism:

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

