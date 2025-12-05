Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Soccer cup, elections, Shakira and more top photos this week from Latin America and the Caribbean

The Associated Press
Friday 05 December 2025 00:05 EST

Nov. 28-Dec. 4, 2025

Honduras held a presidential election, with two conservative candidates neck and neck as ballot-counting has gone on for days following Sunday's vote. Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro continued his public activities, as the U.S. builds up its largest military presence in the region in generations, seen by many as a tactic to pressure Maduro to resign. Brazilian soccer club Flamengo won the Copa Libertadores title in Lima, Peru, and Shakira performed a concert in Montevideo, Uruguay.

___

This gallery was curated by photo editor Leslie Mazoch, based in Mexico City.

___

