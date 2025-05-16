Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

The Associated Press
Friday 16 May 2025 00:13 EDT

May 9-15, 2025

A photo of newly elected Pope Leo XIV adorned a wall above one of the late Pope Francis in Chiclayo, Peru. Brazilian President Lula Inácio Lula da Silva kissed Lucia Topolansky, the widow of late Uruguayan former President José Mujica. Anti-government demonstrators in Panama blocked a highway.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Latin America and the Caribbean.

The selection was curated by AP photographer Fernando Vergara, based in Bogotá, Colombia.

