Top photos from Latin America and the Caribbean

People in countries across Latin America, including Colombia, Mexico and Panama, celebrated Pride month with marches. In sports, Australia played West Indies in a cricket Test match in Barbados. Chileans voted in a primary election for the ruling party.
This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Latin America and the Caribbean.
The selection was curated by AP photo editor Jon Orbach based in Mexico City.
___
Follow AP visual journalism:
AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews
Thank you for registering
Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in