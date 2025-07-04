Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Top photos from Latin America and the Caribbean

The Associated Press
Thursday 03 July 2025 23:43 EDT

June 27-July 3, 2025

People in countries across Latin America, including Colombia, Mexico and Panama, celebrated Pride month with marches. In sports, Australia played West Indies in a cricket Test match in Barbados. Chileans voted in a primary election for the ruling party.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Latin America and the Caribbean.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Jon Orbach based in Mexico City.

