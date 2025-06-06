Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

The Associated Press
Friday 06 June 2025 00:15 EDT

May 30-June 5, 2025

Anti-government protestors clashed with police in the Indigenous Embera community of Arimae, Panama. Sargassum gathered on the coast of Yabucoa, Puerto Rico. A scientist captured a bat for research in Gamboa, Panama. And Cubans experienced a partial blackout in Havana province.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Latin America and the Caribbean.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Silvia Izquierdo, based in Rio De Janeiro.

___

Follow AP visual journalism:

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

