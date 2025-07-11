Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Top photos from Latin America and the Caribbean

The Associated Press
Friday 11 July 2025 00:09 EDT

July 4-10, 2025

Dozens of earthquakes and aftershocks rattled Guatemala, people in Rio de Janeiro's Rocinha favela attended a yoga class, gauchos in Argentina celebrated Independence Day atop horses at a rodeo.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Latin America and the Caribbean.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Esteban Felix based in Santiago, Chile.

___

Follow AP visual journalism:

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in