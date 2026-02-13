Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Ecuadorian leafs, Argentine protests and other top photos from Latin America and the Caribbean

Feb. 6-12, 2026

Ramon Pucha demonstrated how to turn a leaf into a hat to protect himself from the sun while looking for seeds to grow on his family’s farm, where he preserves native species and shares seedlings with neighboring communities in an effort to protect biodiversity, in Ecuador’s Amazon region. Students led a march on National Youth Day in Caracas, Venezuela, to call for the release of detainees who are considered political prisoners by their relatives and human rights groups. Workers mobilized by trade unions converged in a Buenos Aires square, blocking traffic and clashing with police as Argentina’s Senate debated and ultimately approved a labor overhaul.

This gallery was curated by photographer Esteban Felix, based in Santiago, Chile.

___

AP photography: https://apnews.com/photography

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in