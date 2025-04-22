The 2025 Latin Grammys will return to Las Vegas for the 15th time

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The 2025 Latin Grammys are headed back to Las Vegas.

The 26th annual award show will take place on Nov. 13 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. It marks the 15th time the show has taken place in Sin City.

The three-hour telecast will be broadcast live on Univision. Nominations will be announced on Sept. 17.

Last year's ceremony was held at the Kaseya Center in Miami — the heart of Latin culture in the U.S., where the Latin Recording Academy is headquartered.

Gabriel Abaroa Jr., the Latin Recording Academy’s former president and CEO (2003-2021) and current president emeritus told The Associated Press in 2024 that the idea is “to keep the Latin Grammys traveling, because it shows the nature of our music.”

The inaugural Latin Grammy Awards were held in Los Angeles in 2000, followed by shows in Miami, New York City, Houston, Seville, Spain and Las Vegas.

The 2023 Latin Grammys were held in Seville, Spain, the first and only time the show took place outside the U.S.

The move, facilitated by a nearly 19 million-euro deal between the government of Andalusia and the Latin Recording Academy, sparked some controversy, with some criticizing the Latin Grammys decision to hold the show in the very European country that colonized much of Latin America.

“In the next couple of years, you will see another international edition of the Latin Grammys,” Manuel Abud, CEO of The Latin Recording Academy told AP last year.

In a statement partnering the 2025 announcement, Abud said, “We are proud to once again bring the passion and creativity of Latin music to Las Vegas. The city has welcomed the Latin Grammys over the years, and we look forward to another great Latin Grammy week celebrating Latin music and its creators.”