Woman accused of drugging and robbing older men in a deadly romance scheme
The FBI in Las Vegas says a woman lured at least four older men on online dating apps to meet in person, drugged them with sedatives and stole hundreds of thousands of dollars in a “sinister” romance scheme
A woman lured at least four older men on online dating apps to meet in person, drugged them with sedatives and stole hundreds of thousands of dollars in a “sinister” romance scheme, FBI officials in Las Vegas said Friday. She has been charged in one of their deaths.
Aurora Phelps, who is in custody in Mexico, faces 21 counts including wire fraud, identity theft and one count of kidnapping resulting in death, said Sue Fahami, the acting United States attorney for the District of Nevada.