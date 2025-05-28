Formula 1: How to watch the Spanish Grand Prix on TV and what to know

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Here's a guide that tells you what you need to know about Sunday's Spanish Grand Prix. It's the ninth round of the 2025 Formula 1 season.

How to watch the Spanish Grand Prix on TV

— In the U.S., on ESPN.

— Other countries are listed here.

What is the Spanish Grand Prix schedule?

— Friday: First and second practice sessions.

— Saturday: Third practice and qualifying.

— Sunday: Spanish Grand Prix, 66 laps of the 4.66-kilometer (2.89-mile) Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya. It starts at 3 p.m. local time (9 a.m. ET / 1300 GMT).

Where is the Spanish Grand Prix taking place?

After the slow and twisty Monaco circuit, F1 is back to full speed at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya. The first corner at the end of long start-finish straight is the best of relatively few opportunities to overtake. The circuit is under contract with F1 for another year but its long-term future is uncertain because a new track in Madrid joins the calendar next year. Max Verstappen has won the Spanish Grand Prix for Red Bull the last three seasons.

What happened in the last race?

Lando Norris won the Monaco Grand Prix for his first victory since the season-opening race in Australia in March and closed in on his teammate and standings leader Oscar Piastri. Norris won from Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, with Piastri third and defending champion Max Verstappen fourth. Piastri's lead is three points ahead of Norris and 25 ahead of Verstappen.

What do I need to know about F1 so far?

Key stats

170 — If Lando Norris or Oscar Piastri qualify on pole position Friday, it would be McLaren's 170th pole. Only Ferrari has more, with 253.

28 — Mercedes' 28-race streak of scoring points in each Grand Prix ended with George Russell placing 11th and Kimi Antonelli 18th in Monaco.

9 — For only the third time in his career, two-time champion Fernando Alonso of Aston Martin heads into the ninth race of a season without a point. It also happened in 2015 and in his 2001 rookie season.

What they're saying

“A good weekend for me (in Monaco), not just in terms of results but personally, to kind of give myself that momentum, that boost. (It) definitely makes me feel better going into Barcelona next week.” — Lando Norris.

