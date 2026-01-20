Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Former NBA star Lamar Odom arrested on suspicion of DUI in Nevada

Former NBA star Lamar Odom has been arrested on suspicion of DUI in Las Vegas

Lamar Odom DUI
Lamar Odom DUI (Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Former NBA star Lamar Odom was arrested on suspicion of DUI in Las Vegas over the weekend, authorities said Tuesday.

Odom, 46, was pulled over Saturday on Interstate 15 near Harry Reid International Airport, according to Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Shawn Haggstrom.

He could face charges including DUI, excessive speed and failure to properly maintain a travel lane, Haggstrom said.

Haggstrom didn't have attorney information for Odom. An email seeking comment from a sports agent for Odom wasn't immediately returned.

Clark County jail records showed that Odom was no longer in custody as of Tuesday.

Odom won championships in 2009 and 2010 with the Los Angeles Lakers. He also played for the Los Angeles Clippers, Miami Heat and Dallas Mavericks during a 14-year NBA career.

His 2013 marriage to Khloe Kardashian was tabloid fodder and the couple appeared together on a reality TV show before divorcing months later. That same year, Odom was arrested for DUI in Los Angeles.

In 2015, Odom made headlines after suffering a medical episode during a stay at a legal brothel in Nevada called Love Ranch.

