6 reported dead and 2 missing after a boat capsizes on Lake Tahoe in California

Officials say six people were confirmed dead and two others were missing after a boat capsized on Lake Tahoe in California

Via AP news wire
Monday 23 June 2025 08:14 EDT
Lake Tahoe Boat Capsize
Lake Tahoe Boat Capsize

Six people were confirmed dead and two others were missing after a boat capsized on Lake Tahoe in California during a powerful weekend thunderstorm that whipped up high waves, officials said.

The U.S. Coast Guard and the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office responded Saturday afternoon to D.L. Bliss State Park following reports of 10 people in the water, officials said. Two people were rescued and taken to a hospital.

Winds of about 30 knots and swells of up to 8 feet (2.5 meters) were reported around the time the 27-foot (8-meter) gold Chris-Craft vessel flipped over near the lake's southwest edge, Coast Guard officials said.

Rescue workers and divers searched the area Saturday evening and resumed their search Sunday morning before the Coast Guard suspended its search.

Video obtained by KCRA-TV showed moored boats at a nearby marina crashing into one another amid strong gusts. The extent of the damage wasn't immediately known Sunday.

