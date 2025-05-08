Pakistan shoots down drone near naval base in the city of Lahore, officials say

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pakistan’s air defense system shot down a drone early Thursday near a naval air base in the eastern city of Lahore, Pakistani police and security officials said, as India evacuated thousands of people villages near the two country's highly militarized frontier in the disputed region of Kashmir.

It was not immediately clear whether the drone was armed.

Local police official Mohammad Rizwan said only that a drone was downed near Waltan, a residential area in Lahore that also contains military installations. Local media reported that two additional drones were shot down in other cities in Punjab province, of which Lahore is the capital.

The incident comes a day after India launched strikes on mosques and residential areas in six locations across Punjab and Pakistan-administered Kashmir, killing 31 civilians, including women and children, according to Pakistani officials.

In response, Pakistan’s air force shot down five Indian fighter jets, its military said.

Tensions have escalated since last month, when gunmen carried out an April 22 attack in Indian-administered Kashmir that killed 26 people, mostly Indian Hindu tourists. India accused Pakistan of backing militants who carried out the attack, something Islamabad has denied.

India said its strikes targeted at least nine sites in Pakistan linked to planning terrorist attacks against India.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif vowed overnight to avenge the killings but gave no details, raising fears of a broader conflict between the two nuclear-armed neighbors.

Across the de-facto border in Indian-controlled Kashmir, tens of thousands of people slept in shelters overnight, officials and residents said Thursday.

Indian authorities evacuated civilians from dozens of villages living close to the highly militarized Line of Control overnight while some living in border towns like Uri and Poonch left their homes on their own, three police and civil officials said. They spoke on condition of anonymity in keeping with departmental regulations.