Lady Gaga to perform a free concert on Rio's Copacabana beach in May
Lady Gaga has confirmed that she will perform a free concert on Rio de Janeiro’s Copacabana Beach on May 3.
“I’ve been dying to come perform for you for years and was heartbroken when I had to cancel years ago because I was hospitalized,” Gaga said Friday on social media.
In 2017, she canceled a performance at Rock in Rio for medical reasons. At the time, she apologized and said she needed to focus on her health.
“I am now coming back and I feel better than ever and am working so hard to make sure this show is one you will never forget,” she added.
Gaga’s concert on the beach follows Madonna’s free performance there in May. The “Queen of Pop” drew an estimated 1.6 million people to Copacabana Beach, one of the world’s most famous shorelines.
Rio Mayor Eduardo Paes, who was re-elected last year to a four-year term, has pledged to bring a major international concert to the city every May.
“I don’t have tickets for the Lady Gaga show! It’s open and free!” he joked on X while sharing Gaga’s announcement.