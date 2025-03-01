Kurdish militants declare ceasefire in 40-year insurgency in Turkey
Kurdish militants who have waged a 40-year insurgency in Turkey declared a ceasefire, two days after their imprisoned leader called for the group to disarm
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Kurdish militants who have waged a 40-year insurgency in Turkey declared a ceasefire on Saturday, two days after their imprisoned leader called for the group to disarm.
The statement from the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, was published by the Firat News Agency, a media outlet close to the group.
Referring to Abdullah Ocalan, who has been imprisoned by Turkey since 1999, the group said: “We declare a ceasefire effective today to pave the way for the implementation of Leader Apo’s Call for Peace and Democratic Society. None of our forces will take armed action unless attacked.”
The conflict between Turkey and the PKK has led to tens of thousands of deaths since it began in 1984.