AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

The Associated Press
Friday 28 March 2025 00:10 EDT

March 21-27, 2025

U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem landed in El Salvador visiting the prison where deported Venezuelans are being held, as part of a three-country tour that includes Colombia and Mexico.

Venezuela accepted renewing repatriation flights from the United States carrying its deported nationals after reaching an agreement with the U.S.

Panama reopened talks about the future of a controversial copper mine.

Cubans are using makeshift rafts known as ‘corchos’ to catch elusive fish.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Latin America and the Caribbean.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Anita Baca, based in Mexico City.

