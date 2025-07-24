Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

SafeSport Center opens search for new CEO

The U.S. Center for SafeSport posted the opening for a new chief executive officer, hoping to find a leader to steer the agency past several troubled years as a start-up

Eddie Pells
Thursday 24 July 2025 12:20 EDT

The U.S. Center for SafeSport posted the opening for a new chief executive officer on Thursday, hoping to find a leader to steer the agency into a new era after several troubled years as a start-up.

The center, a non-profit that opened in 2017 and is charged with handling sex-abuse cases in Olympic sports, hired consulting firm Korn Ferry to lead the search and work with a search committee made of center board members and advisors.

“This is more than a job search. It is a reflection of our values and the people we are accountable to — our staff, athletes, and the broader sport community," said Board Vice Chair and search committee lead Chicka Elloy.

April Holmes stepped away from her duties as board chair to serve as interim CEO in place of Ju'Riese Colon while the search takes place.

The center parted ways with Colon in April, not long after Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, began querying the center when details emerged about its hiring of an investigator who would later be charged with rape.

The center, which also opened a search for a new chief financial officer, said Korn Ferry “is currently conducting organizational assessments and confidential outreach to identify candidates who exemplify both executive acumen and a people-first philosophy.”

The job description said the center was looking for someone with a “deep understanding of the sports ecosystem and/or experience working in fields related to abuse prevention, compliance, or athlete advocacy.”

It said the targeted salary would be between $250,000-$300,000.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in