Here are 5 great, small and used SUVs you can get for under $20,000

With the average cost of a new vehicle hovering around $50,000, buying a new SUV might seem well out of reach if you’re on a tight budget. But automakers have increasingly been selling entry-level SUVs that are smaller and less expensive than all-star SUVs like the Honda CR-V and Toyota RAV4. And if you buy used, it’s easy to get one of these small but versatile SUVs for less than $20,000.

Edmunds’ experts have compiled five of their favorite used extra-small SUVs that deliver big on affordability, fuel economy and everyday practicality.

Chevrolet Trailblazer

Edmunds praises the Trailblazer for its versatility. Headroom and legroom are ample in the first and second rows. The Trailblazer also has a pretty big cargo area. All-wheel drive is available, and all Trailblazers come with wireless connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration to connect and use many of your phone’s apps on the center touchscreen.

Look for: The latest-generation Trailblazer arrived for the 2021 model year. Acceleration from the base 137-horsepower turbocharged three-cylinder engine is leisurely, though an optional 155-horsepower turbo three-cylinder adds a little more pep. Trailblazers with all-wheel drive come with the more powerful engine as standard. ​

Honda HR-V

The HR-V is Honda’s smallest SUV, but take a test drive and you’ll be pleased with how much cargo and passenger space it has. The HR-V is also easy to see out of, which helps you easily squeeze into gaps in traffic or snug parking spots. One drawback to the HR-V is slow acceleration — you’ll notice it when you’re quickly trying to get onto the highway — but it’s countered by pretty good fuel economy. The HR-V is available with front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive.

Look for: The HR-V came out for the 2016 model year. Anything from that debut year up until about a 2022 HR-V will consistently be under $20,000. A 2022 HR-V EX, for example, comes with heated front seats, keyless entry, and the vehicle’s full roster of advanced driver aids.

Hyundai Kona

One thing that immediately gets attention is the Kona’s distinctive styling. You might not love the way it looks, but you will love the way the Kona drives. When equipped with its optional turbocharged engine, it gets up to speed quicker than most other vehicles in the class. It’s also fun to drive around turns thanks to its sporty handling. On top of that, you get a lot of features for your money.

​Look for: The Kona first debuted for the 2018 model year and was redesigned in 2024. You should have little trouble finding a 2022 Kona for under $20,000. This is also a good year to focus on because it received worthwhile updates, including a larger center touchscreen. All-wheel drive is available on every trim level, and the more powerful turbocharged engine comes on the Limited or N Line trim level.

Kia Soul

The Soul is a boxy-looking vehicle that mixes elements of an SUV and a hatchback. It earns praise from Edmunds thanks to its value and practicality. Despite its tidy proportions, its upright shape provides ample passenger room and cargo capacity. Standard features are especially generous considering the Soul’s price. The Soul is also pretty fun to drive, just like the Kona, and a strong turbocharged engine comes on the top Turbo trim level. You can’t, however, get the Soul with all-wheel drive.

Look for: The latest Soul generation debuted for the 2020 model year, and you’ll have little trouble finding 2- or 3-year-old models for under $20,000. The EX trim level is particularly good value, as it comes with a sunroof, heated seats and more.

Subaru Crosstrek

The Subaru Crosstrek is our top recommendation if you want a used small SUV that can help you get out into nature. Its standard all-wheel drive and high ground clearance combine to provide more off-road prowess than the other vehicles on our list. If you like to occasionally go camping or hiking, or maybe you live somewhere that has a lot of snowy weather, the Crosstrek might just be right for you. The Crosstrek’s interior is simple but spacious for front and rear passengers.

Look for: You’ll likely have to get a 2021 or older Crosstrek to stay under $20,000. One negative aspect to the Crosstrek is its slow acceleration. You can help to mitigate that by getting a 2021 Crosstrek in either the Sport or Limited trim. Starting this year, Subaru outfitted these Crosstreks with a more powerful engine.

Edmunds says

An extra-small used SUV is far more than a means of pinching pennies — well, at least when those were still a thing. These five vehicles won’t break the bank and overdeliver in terms of style and substance.

____________

This story was provided to The Associated Press by the automotive website Edmunds. Nick Kurczewski is a contributor at Edmunds.