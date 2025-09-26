Watch live: Kneecap’s Mo Chara to find out whether terror charge to be dropped
Watch live as Kneecap’s Mo Chara arrives at court in London to find out whether his terrorism charge will be dropped.
Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh, better known by his stage name Mo Chara, is appearing at Woolwich Crown Court on Friday (26 September) is accused of displaying a flag in support of proscribed terror organisation Hezbollah at a gig at the O2 Forum in Kentish Town, north London, in November 2024.
The 27-year-old from Belfast was due to appear at Westminster Magistrates Court, where he has already had two hearings, but it has been closed due to a burst water main.
The charge Mr Ó hAnnaidh faces alleges he displayed a flag in a public place, “in such a way or in such circumstances as to arouse reasonable suspicion that he is a supporter of a proscribed organisation” – namely Hezbollah.
The Lebanese group is a proscribed terror organisation in the UK, meaning it is illegal to be a member or support them.
Kneecap said they have “never supported” Hamas or Hezbollah, both of which are banned in the UK.
MrÓ hAnnaidh is yet to enter a plea to the charge and is on unconditional bail.
His defence team argued that the case should be dropped, citing a technical error in the way the charge against him was brought.
Ahead of Mr Ó hAnnaidh’s third court appearance, Kneecap said the Metropolitan Police had issued a “section 14” order for outside the court building “to prevent serious disorder, damage, disruption, impact or intimidation”.
The group said the issuing of the notice was “petty in the extreme”, before adding that they “massively appreciate the support of what we know are the majority of the public, who can see this farce for what it is”.
The Independent has contacted the Metropolitan Police for comment.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments