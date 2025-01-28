North Korean leader Kim inspects nuclear facility and calls for bolstering arsenal
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has inspected a facility that produces nuclear material and called for bolstering the country’s nuclear capability, state media reported Wednesday, as it ramps up pressure on the U.S. following the inauguration of U.S. President Donald Trump.
Kim’s moves suggest a continued emphasis on an expansion of North Korea’s nuclear arsenal, though Trump has said he’s willing to talk to Kim again to revive diplomacy.
The official Korean Central News Agency reported that Kim visited the nuclear-material production base and the Nuclear Weapons Institute.
It didn’t say where those facilities are located, but North Korean photos of Kim’s visit indicated that he likely visited a uranium-enrichment facility that he went to last September. That visit was North Korea’s first disclosure of a uranium-enrichment facility since it showed one to visiting American scholars in 2010.
During the latest visit, Kim praised scientists and other workers for “achieving remarkable successes” in the field of nuclear weapons production and underlined the need to “achieve epochal successes in overfulfilling the plan for producing weapons-grade nuclear materials and in strengthening the nuclear shield of the country.”
North Korea said Sunday it tested a cruise missile system, its third known weapons display this year, and vowed “the toughest” response to what it called the escalation of U.S.-South Korean military drills that target the North.