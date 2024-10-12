Kim Jones steps down as artistic director at Fendi to concentrate on his role at Dior Men's

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



British designer Kim Jones is stepping down after four years from his role as artistic director of womenswear and couture at Fendi, parent fashion group LVMH announced late Friday.

Jones, 45, succeeded the late Karl Lagerfeld in designing Fendi haute couture, ready-to-wear and fur in September 2020. He said he will now concentrate fully on his role as artistic director at Dior Men’s.

The designer has made a significant contribution to Fendi’s creative legacy, “seamlessly integrating his modern and cross-cultural aesthetics with Fendi’s historical heritage.”LVMH said.

“Under his leadership, the Maison reinvented its ready-to-wear and couture collections, offering an inclusive and innovative approach to fashion that constantly renewed Fendi’s Italian codes,” it added.

Bernard Arnault, Chairman and CEO of LVMH, praised Jones as “a highly talented designer who has brought his unique and multicultural vision to Fendi over the past four years.”

Fendi made no mention of his successor, but added that “a new creative organization” for the brand will be announced in due time.

LVMH purchased a stake in Fendi from the Fendi family in 1999, before becoming the brand’s sole owner in 2001. Fendi is now LVMH’s fourth largest fashion brand, behind Louis Vuitton, Dior and Celine.