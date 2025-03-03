Killer whales amaze Seattle onlookers with a rarely seen bird hunt

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A pod of orcas swam close to shore and amazed onlookers in Seattle by treating the whale watchers to the rare sight of the apex predators hunting a bird.

The pod of Bigg’s killer whales visited Elliott Bay and were seemingly on a hunt underwater just off Seattle’s maritime industrial docks. The pod exited the bay close to the West Seattle neighborhood across from downtown, where people were waiting to catch sight of them.

Kersti Muul, who runs a WhatsApp whale alert system for the Seattle area called “ Salish Wildlife Watch,” recorded footage as the whales appeared just below a lookout point.

One of the whales was seen capturing a bird and taking it below water, sparking gasps from onlookers.

It was "a once-in-a-lifetime experience for West Seattle. Not only in the whales' proximity, but also witnessing a rarely seen behavior - chasing and catching the grebe," Muul said in a text. “My eyes darted back and forth taking in the community’s reactions and the orcas right below our feet, visible underwater.”

Bigg’s killer whales are orcas that usually prey on marine mammals such as sea lions or porpoises. They visit the waters off Seattle occasionally and both dedicated and casual whale watchers shadow them as they explore. The pod sighted Sunday has ventured into the Seattle waters several times this past month.

“It’s definitely a bonding experience for the community,” Muul said. "And my hope is always that these moments inspire awe and awareness of the urban wildlife in our backyards.”