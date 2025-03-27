Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano puts on a fiery show with a towering fountain of lava

Geologists say Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano shot lava as high as 1,000 feet into the air during its most recent eruptive episode

Via AP news wire
Thursday 27 March 2025 18:02 EDT
Hawaii Volcano
Hawaii Volcano (Janice Wei 2025)

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano shot lava as high as 1,000 feet (300 meters) into the air during its most recent eruptive episode, geologists said Thursday.

The tall fountain of molten rock drew people to Hawaii Volcanoes National Park to check out the spectacle, including some on horseback.

The lava has remained inside the volcano's summit caldera and within the park, and no residential areas have been threatened, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Kilauea's latest eruption began Dec. 23, pausing and resuming over a dozen times since. The most recent eruptive episode was from midday Tuesday until Wednesday evening, the USGS said.

Kilauea, located on the southeastern part of the Big Island, is one of the world's most active volcanoes and the busiest in Hawaii. Visitors come from around the world to marvel at its explosive displays.

The largest of the state's six active volcanoes is Mauna Loa, which is also on the Big Island and erupted in 2022.

