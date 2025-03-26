Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Kilauea volcano's sporadic eruption resumes in Hawaii as lava pours out of a summit vent

Lava began bubbling out of Hawaii’s most active volcano once again on Tuesday as Kilauea’s sporadic eruption resumed

Via AP news wire
Tuesday 25 March 2025 20:53 EDT
Hawaii Volcano
Hawaii Volcano (United States Geological Survey)

Lava began bubbling out of Hawaii’s most active volcano once again on Tuesday as Kilauea's sporadic eruption resumed.

The eruption restarted at midday when when molten rock began pouring out of a vent in Kilauea's summit caldera, the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said in a statement. The lava was contained within the caldera inside Hawaii Volcanoes National Park and wasn't affecting any residential areas.

The volcano on the Big Island of Hawaii has been erupting on-and-off since Dec. 23. It's shot tall fountains of lava high into the air and spilled molten rock across the caldera floor each time it’s come back to life. The spectacle is a popular attraction for tourists.

The current episode is the 15th of the current eruption. The shortest of the previous episodes lasted 13 hours while the longest went on for eight days. Pauses in between episodes have ranged between 24 hours to 12 days.

Kilauea is one of five active volcanoes in Hawaii. The largest is Mauna Loa, which is also on the Big Island and which erupted in 2022.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in