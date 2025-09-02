Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupts with lava pouring out from multiple vents

Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano has resumed erupting and is firing lava high into the sky from its summit crater

Audrey McAvoy
Tuesday 02 September 2025 17:18 EDT
Hawaii Kilauea Volcano
Hawaii Kilauea Volcano

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano resumed erupting on Tuesday, firing lava 330 feet (100 meters) into the sky from its summit crater.

It's the 32nd time the volcano has released molten rock since December, when its current eruption began. So far, all the lava from this eruption has been contained within the summit crater inside Hawaii Volcanoes National Park.

Lava emerged from the north vent in Halemaumau Crater after midnight. The vent began shooting fountains of lava at 6:35 a.m., the U.S. Geological Survey said. By mid-morning, it was also erupting from the crater's south vent and a third vent in between.

Kilauea is one of the world's most active volcanoes. It's located on Hawaii Island, the largest of the Hawaiian archipelago. It’s about 200 miles (320 kilometers) south of the state’s largest city, Honolulu, which is on Oahu.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in