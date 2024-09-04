Which cousin SUV is better? Edmunds compares the 2025 Hyundai Santa Fe and 2025 Kia Sorento

Support truly

The Hyundai Santa Fe and Kia Sorento are like pro football’s Kelce brothers, Travis and Jason: Both have had distinguished careers, both offer different strengths, and you’d be glad to have either on your team. But chances are you can only afford one of these SUVs. Which one will be the better buy? Edmunds’ car experts break down the key differences.

Coming From the Same Family

Hyundai and Kia are connected corporately and use similar hardware underneath for their vehicles. That’s the case for the Santa Fe and Sorento. Their powertrains are pretty much the same, as are many of their tech features. The redesigned Santa Fe that debuted for 2024 has made cross-shopping even more significant. That’s because the Santa Fe now has a third-row seat to match the Sorento’s. Previously, the Santa Fe was just a five-passenger SUV.

These two SUVs aren’t quite as roomy for seven people as the larger Kia Telluride and Hyundai Palisade. But their third rows are certainly good enough for occasional use, such as when you need to take extra kids to sports practice or when you’re the designated driver for a night out with friends.

Hyundai and Kia also price their SUVs competitively. Including the destination fee, you’re looking at an approximate starting price of $33,000 for the Sorento and $35,000 for the Santa Fe. Both top out at around $48,000 fully loaded.

Main warranty coverage is also the same: a fantastic five year/60,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty and a 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty.

Hyundai Santa Fe: More Standard Power

Interestingly, the Santa Fe has a distinct power advantage. A turbocharged four-cylinder engine that makes 277 horsepower is standard. This is far meatier punch than the Kia’s 191-horsepower non-turbo four-cylinder engine. You’ll feel the difference with quicker acceleration for passing and accelerating up to highway speeds.

To be fair, only the two least expensive Sorento trim levels come with the 191-horsepower engine. Every other Sorento trim gets the same 277-horsepower turbo engine as the Santa Fe.

What about towing? If you want to pull off-road or water toys, or a small camper trailer for example, the Santa Fe can haul up to 3,500 pounds when properly equipped. That number rises to 4,500 pounds with the off-road-oriented XRT trim. The 2025 Sorento is the same. It can pull 3,500 pounds when properly equipped with the turbocharged engine, or 4,500 pounds with the new X-Pro Prestige trim.

Kia Sorento: Plug-In Hybrid Efficiency

While the Santa Fe makes more power out of the box, the Kia Sorento offers something the Hyundai doesn’t: a plug-in hybrid powertrain. Both models offer hybrid engines that can get up to an EPA-estimated 36 mpg combined. But the Sorento takes it a step further with its available plug-in version. This rechargeable Sorento can go about 32 miles solely on electricity before it switches over to being a regular hybrid. Here, it still gets an estimated 34 mpg.

There are two good reasons to consider the Sorento Plug-in Hybrid. One is convenience. If you live within 30 miles of work, or if your travels are typically limited to a local area, you could cover most of your driving on electric power and rarely visit a gas station. All you need to do is charge up at home nightly. Frequently driving the Sorento Plug-in Hybrid on electric power can also significantly reduce your carbon footprint.

Efficiency comes at a price, however. The Sorento Plug-in Hybrid costs about $9,000 more than the standard hybrid to start and about $16,000 more than the basic gas model. That’s a hefty premium that will likely take many years to pay for itself on gas savings alone.

Rugged vs. Racy

Style is subjective, of course, so there’s no winner here. The Santa Fe and Sorento offer two dramatically different looks. With its boxy profile and sharp edges, the recently redesigned Santa Fe recalls a classic Jeep Cherokee or even the newer Land Rover Defender. It’s a tough and rugged design, especially in XRT trim, which adds higher ground clearance, unique wheels and all-terrain tires. On the other hand, the Sorento’s sleeker, softer shape, with its rounded corners, tapered windows and bold front end, will likely appeal to buyers with sportier tastes.

Edmunds Says

The Santa Fe and Sorento are as evenly matched as you might expect from corporate twins. The Santa Fe’s extra power and towing give it an edge, while the Sorento’s lower starting price and optional plug-in hybrid make it more budget-friendly and fuel-efficient. Depending on your needs, both are winners.

This story was provided to The Associated Press by the automotive website Edmunds.

Dan Frio is a contributor at Edmunds.