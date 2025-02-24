Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Celebrity birthdays for the week of March 2-8:

March 2: Actor Charlie Brill is 88. Actor Billy Gray (“Father Knows Best”) is 88. Guitarist Trevor Rabin of Yes is 72. Actor Kevin Anderson (“Nothing Sacred,” “Sleeping with the Enemy”) is 66. Actor Julia Louis-Dreyfus is 65. Singer Graham “Suggs” McPherson of Madness is 65. Country singer Trace Adkins is 64. Actor Penelope Ann Miller is 62. Actor Patrick Dempsey is 60. Actor Suzanne Cryer (“Silicon Valley,” ″Two Guys and a Girl”) is 59. Actor Traci Bingham (“Baywatch”) is 58. Actor Keith Coogan (“Adventures in Babysitting”) is 56. Writer-producer Shonda Rhimes (“Scandal,” ″Grey’s Anatomy”) is 56. Actor Nicole Eggert (“Baywatch,” ″Charles in Charge”) is 54. Actor Ross McCall (“White Collar,” “Band of Brothers”) is 50. Actor Michael Pena (“Jack Ryan,” “American Hustle”) is 50. Actor Orlando Bloom is 49. “Good Morning America” meteorologist Ginger Zee is 45. Actor Beau Mirchoff (“Good Trouble,” “Desperate Housewives”) is 37. Actor Liam Hemsworth (“The Hunger Games”) is 36.

March 3: Singer-guitarist Mike Pender of The Searchers is 84. Movie producer-director George Miller (“Mad Max,” “Babe”) is 80. Actor Hattie Winston (“Becker,” “Rugrats”) is 80. Singer Jennifer Warnes is 78. Actor-director Tim Kazurinsky (“Police Academy” films) is 75. Musician Robyn Hitchcock is 72. Actor Robert Gossett (“Major Crimes,” “The Closer”) is 71. Guitarist John Lilley of The Hooters is 71. Actor Miranda Richardson is 67. Actor Mary Page Keller (“Ryan’s Hope,” “Another World”) is 64. Actor Laura Harring (“Mulholland Drive,” ″Gossip Girl”) is 61. Drummer Duncan Phillips of Newsboys is 61. Rapper-actor Tone Loc is 59. Actor Julie Bowen (“Modern Family”) is 55. Singer Brett Warren of The Warren Brothers is 54. Actor David Faustino (“Married... With Children”) is 51. Gospel singer Jason Crabb is 48. Singer Ronan Keating of Boyzone is 48. Rapper Lil’ Flip is 44. Actor Jessica Biel is 43. Guitarist Joe “Blower” Garvey of Hinder is 41. Singer Camila Cabello (Fifth Harmony) is 28. Actor Thomas Barbusca (“The Mick”) is 22. Actor Reylynn Caster (TV’s “Me, Myself and I”) is 22.

March 4: Actor Paula Prentiss (1975′s “The Stepford Wives”) is 87. Movie director Adrian Lyne (“Fatal Attraction”) is 84. Singer Chris Rea is 74. Actor-singer Ronn Moss of Player (“The Bold and the Beautiful”) is 73. Musician Emilio Estefan of the Miami Sound Machine is 72. Actor Kay Lenz is 72. Actor Catherine O’Hara (“Home Alone,” ″A Mighty Wind”) is 71. Actor Mykelti Williamson (“Forrest Gump”) is 68. Actor Patricia Heaton (“The Middle,” ″Everybody Loves Raymond”) is 67. Actor Steven Weber (“NCIS: New Orleans,” ″Wings”) is 64. Former Metallica bassist Jason Newsted is 62. Actor Stacy Edwards (“Chicago Hope”) is 60. Singer Evan Dando of The Lemonheads is 58. Actor Patsy Kensit is 57. Actor Andrea Bendewald (“Suddenly Susan”) is 55. Drummer Fergal Lawler of The Cranberries is 54. Country singer Jason Sellers is 54. Jazz drummer Jason Marsalis is 48. Actor Jessica Heap (“The Young and the Restless”) is 42. Actor Scott Michael Foster (“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” “Greek”) is 40. TV personality Whitney Port (“The Hills”) is 40. Actor Audrey Esparza (“Blindspot”) is 39. Actor Margo Harshman (“NCIS,” ″The Big Bang Theory”) is 39. Actor Josh Bowman (“Revenge”) is 37. Actor Andrea Bowen (“Desperate Housewives”) is 35. Actor Jenna Boyd (“The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants,” “Atypical”) is 32.

March 5: Actor Paul Sand (“St. Elsewhere”) is 93. Football player-turned-actor Fred Williamson is 87. Actor Samantha Eggar (“The Molly Maguires,” ″Dr. Dolittle”) is 86. Actor Michael Warren (“Soul Food,” ″Hill Street Blues”) is 79. Actor Eddie Hodges is 78. Singer Eddy Grant is 77. Keyboardist Alan Clark of Dire Straits is 73. Actor-comedian Marsha Warfield (“Night Court”) is 71. Magician Penn Jillette of Penn and Teller is 70. Actor Adriana Barraza is 69. Actor Talia Balsam (“Divorce,” ″Mad Men”) is 66. Musicians Charlie and Craig Reid of The Proclaimers are 63. Actor Paul Blackthorne (“Arrow,” ″24″) is 56. Guitarist John Frusciante (Red Hot Chili Peppers) is 55. Singer Rome is 55. Actor Kevin Connolly (“Entourage”) is 51. Actor Eva Mendes is 51. Actor Jolene Blalock (“Star Trek: Enterprise”) is 50. Model Niki Taylor is 50. Actor Kimberly McCullough (“General Hospital”) is 47. Actor Karolina Wydra (“Wicked City,” “House”) is 44. Musician Amanda Shires (The Highwomen, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit) is 43. Actor Sterling Knight (“Sonny With a Chance”) is 36. Actor Jake Lloyd (“Star Wars” films) is 36. Actor Micah Fowler (“Speechless”) is 27.

March 6: Dancer Carmen de Lavallade is 94. Actor-writer Joanna Miles is 85. Actor Ben Murphy is 83. Drummer Hugh Grundy of The Zombies is 80. Guitarist David Gilmour of Pink Floyd is 79. Singer Kiki Dee is 78. Actor Anna Maria Horsford (“Amen,” “The Bold and the Beautiful”) is 78. Actor-director Rob Reiner is 78. TV personality John Stossel is 78. Sports correspondent Armen Keteyian is 72. Actor Tom Arnold is 66. Actor D.L. Hughley (“The Hughleys”) is 62. Country songwriter Skip Ewing is 61. Actor Connie Britton (“Nashville”) is 58. Actor Shuler Hensley is 58. Actor Moira Kelly (“One Tree Hill”) is 57. Actor Amy Pietz (“Aliens in America,” ″Caroline in the City”) is 56. Guitarist Chris Broderick of Megadeth is 55. Country singer Trent Willmon is 52. Guitarist Shane Farmer (Ricochet) is 51. Rapper Beanie Sigel is 51. Rapper Bubba Sparxxx is 48. Actor Shaun Evans (“Endeavour”) is 45. Drummer Chris Tomson of Vampire Weekend is 41. Actor Eli Marienthal is 39. Rapper-producer Tyler, the Creator is 34. Actor Millicent Simmonds (“A Quiet Place,” “Wonderstruck”) is 22.

March 7: Actor Daniel J. Travanti (“Hill Street Blues”) is 85. Bassist Chris White of The Zombies is 82. Keyboardist Matthew Fisher of Procol Harum is 79. Singer Peter Wolf of The J. Geils Band is 79. Guitarist Ernie Isley of The Isley Brothers is 73. Actor Bryan Cranston (“Breaking Bad”) is 69. Actor Donna Murphy (“Mercy Street,” ″Murder One”) is 66. Actor Nick Searcy (“Justified”) is 66. Actor Mary Beth Evans (“Days of Our Lives”) is 64. Singer Taylor Dayne is 63. Actor Bill Brochtrup (“Major Crimes,” ″NYPD Blue”) is 62. Opera singer Denyce Graves is 61. Comedian Wanda Sykes is 61. Actor Jonathan Del Arco (“Major Crimes”) is 59. Drummer Randy Guss of Toad The Wet Sprocket is 58. Actor Rachel Weisz is 54. Actor Peter Sarsgaard (“Kinsey,” ″Garden State”) is 54. Actor Jay Duplass (“The Mindy Project”) is 52. Singer Sebastien Izambard of Il Divo is 52. Singer Hugo Ferreira of Tantric is 51. Actor Jenna Fischer (“The Office”) is 51. Actor Tobias Menzies (“The Crown,” ″Game of Thrones”) is 51. Actor Audrey Marie Anderson (“The Unit”) is 50. Actor TJ Thyne (“Bones”) is 50. Actor Laura Prepon (“Orange Is the New Black,” ″That ’70s Show”) is 45. Actor Bel Powley (Film: “Diary of a Teenage Girl”) is 33. Actor Giselle Eisenberg (“Life in Pieces”) is 28.

March 8: Jazz saxophonist George Coleman is 90. Actor Sue Ane Langdon is 89. Songwriter Carole Bayer Sager is 81. Actor-director Micky Dolenz of The Monkees is 80. Singer Peggy March is 77. Jazz pianist Billy Childs is 68. Singer Gary Numan is 67. NBC News anchor Lester Holt is 66. Actor Aidan Quinn is 66. Guitarist Jimmy Dormire (Confederate Railroad) is 65. Actor Leon (“Cool Runnings”) is 64. Actor Camryn Manheim (“The Practice”) is 64. Singer Shawn Mullins is 57. Actor Andrea Parker (“Less Than Perfect”) is 55. Actor Boris Kodjoe (“Code Black,” ″Madea’s Family Reunion”) is 52. Actor Freddie Prinze Jr. is 49. Actor Laura Main (“Call the Midwife”) is 48. Actor James Van Der Beek (“CSI: Cyber,” ″Dawson’s Creek”) is 48. Singer Kameelah Williams of 702 is 47. Actor Nick Zano (“Minority Report,” ″2 Broke Girls”) is 47. Singer Tom Chaplin of Keane is 46. Guitarist Andy Ross of OK Go is 46. Singer Kristinia DeBarge is 35.