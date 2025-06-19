Kenyan police officers arraigned over shooting a civilian during protests

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A court in Kenya on Thursday gave detectives 15 days to complete investigations of two police officers suspected of shooting and wounding a hawker during the latest street protests over the death of a blogger in custody.

The officers were arraigned in court two days after the Tuesday shooting on a busy street and under the full glare of cameras. It triggered anger and fury over persistent complaints against police brutality.

Tuesday’s protests in the capital followed tensions over the death of the blogger, Albert Ojwang, who was found dead while in custody at the Central Police Station.

Ojwang was arrested on June 6 in western Kenya for what police called publishing “false information” about a top police official on social media. Police attributed his death to him “hitting his head against the cell wall,” but activists have questioned the cause of death.

Protesters on Tuesday demanded the arrest of the police deputy inspector general, Eliud Langat, who had filed a defamation complaint against Ojwang.

Langat said Monday he had stepped aside and would cooperate with investigators. The two officers at the Central Police Station were arrested last week.

The officers will remain in custody until July 3. During their court appearance, they concealed their faces with masks, sparking complaints from activists.

Kenya has a history of police brutality, and President William Ruto previously vowed to end it, along with extrajudicial killings.

Last year, several activists and protesters were abducted and killed by Kenyan police during protests against tax hikes. The demonstrations led to calls for Ruto’s removal.