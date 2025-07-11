Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Photos of funeral of Kenyan civilian shot dead by police during protest

Brian Inganga
Friday 11 July 2025 13:38 EDT

The burial of a Kenyan civilian who was shot at close range by a police officer during an anti-government demonstration in June has taken place at his parents’ farm in Kangema.

Boniface Kariuki was selling face masks at an anti-police demonstration on June 17 when he was shot in the head during a confrontation with two officers. On Thursday, an officer was charged with his murder.

Human rights groups have called for restraint among police officers following violence at similar protests captured by photographers on June 25 and July 7.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

