A bus carrying mourners from a funeral overturns in Kenya, killing 21 people

A bus carrying mourners from a funeral in southwestern Kenya has overturned and plunged into a ditch, killing at least 21 people

Via AP news wire
Friday 08 August 2025 14:01 EDT

A bus carrying mourners back home from a funeral in southwestern Kenya overturned and plunged into a ditch on Friday evening, killing at least 21 people, police said.

The bus was travelling from the western town of Kakamega to the city of Kisumu, where the accident happened.

The driver lost control of the bus as it approached a roundabout at high speed and plunged into a ditch, according to Peter Maina, a regional traffic enforcement officer for the province of Nyanza, where Kisumu is located.

The victims include 10 women, 10 men, and a 10-year-old girl, he said.

Road accidents are common in Kenya and the wider East African region, where roads are often narrow and in poor condition with many potholes. Police often blame road accidents on speeding drivers.

In another accident on Thursday, nine people were killed in a bus crash in the town of Naivasha in the county of Nakuru. The victims were among 32 workers going to work when the bus crashed at a railway crossing, police said.

