Kenya's deputy police chief steps aside as blogger's death investigated

Kenya's deputy police chief stepped aside on Monday as investigations into the death of a blogger while in custody continue.

The death of Albert Ojwang, who was accused of defaming Deputy Inspector General Eliud Langat, sparked days of protests in Nairobi. Several demonstrators were injured and property destroyed.

Langat said on Monday that he was stepping aside “in view of the ongoing investigations” into the death of Ojwang. He failed to acknowledge that he was the complainant.

“I undertake to provide any support that may be required of me during the investigations of the unfortunate incident," Langat said in a statement.

Langat's boss, Inspector General Douglas Kanja, previously said that investigations into Ojwang's online activities started after Langat filed an official complaint.

Ojwang was arrested on June 6 in western Kenya and driven 400 kilometers (248 miles) to Nairobi for publishing what police said was “false information” on social media.

He was found dead two days later at the Central Police Station and police attributed his death to “hitting his head against the cell wall.” A pathology report refuted the police account. It said the deceased had “head injury, neck compression and other injuries spread all over the body that are pointing towards assault.”

The officer commanding the Central Police Station, Samson Talam, and his colleague, James Mukhwana, were arrested last week. The detectives leading the investigation requested more time to examine the case.

President William Ruto on Friday said that his government would “protect citizens from rogue police officers” and called for investigations into Ojwang’s death.

The blogger’s death came almost a year after several activists and protesters were abducted and killed by Kenyan police during finance bill protests. The demonstrations led to calls for the removal of Ruto.

Kenya has a history of police brutality. Ruto previously vowed to end brutality and extrajudicial killings.