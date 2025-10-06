What to Stream: Documentaries on John Candy and Victoria Beckham, Battlefield 6 and 'Family Guy'

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Documentaries on comedian John Candy and pop artist-turned-fashion designer Victoria Beckham as well as a “Family Guy” Halloween special are some of the new television, films, music and games headed to a device near you.

Also among the streaming offerings worth your time this week, as selected by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists: Keira Knightley stars as a journalist in “The Woman in Cabin 10,” Electronic Arts is ready to get back in the fight with the game Battlefield 6 and hip-hop group Mobb Deep will release “Infinite,” their ninth and final album.

New movies to stream from Oct. 6-12

— More than 30 years after his death at age 43, John Candy might be even more beloved than he was during his all-to-short career. “John Candy: I Like Me” (Friday, Oct. 10 on Prime Video), a documentary directed by Colin Hanks and produced by Ryan Reynolds, is a kind of eulogy and tribute to the actor of “Planes, Trains and Automobiles,” “Uncle Buck” and “Stripes.” The film, made with the cooperation of the Candy family, includes many famous faces, from Bill Murray to Mel Brooks.

– In “The Woman in Cabin 10” (Friday, Oct. 10 on Netflix), Keira Knightley stars as a journalist aboard a luxury yacht for an assignment. In the middle of the night, she sees a woman go overboard, but the ship has no record of her, and no one believes her. Simon Stone, who directed 2021’s underrated “The Dig,” directs this thriller, based on Ruth Ware’s bestselling novel.

— It being October, just about everything streaming service has by now trotted out their best horror offerings. By why mess around when you can go to the source? Or, at least, one of the richest B-movie legacies of synths and scares? In Directed by John Carpenter, the Criterion Channel gathers some of the filmmaker’s most vivid nightmares, including “The Fog,” “Escape Form New York” and “They Live.”

— AP Film Writer Jake Coyle

New music to stream from Oct. 6-12

— Mobb Deep hath returned. On Friday, Oct. 10, the hardcore New York hip-hop duo will release “Infinite,” their ninth and final album and first since the death of Prodigy in 2017. It features P’s distinctive flow on a few posthumous tracks, produced by his other half Havoc and their frequent musical collaborator, the Alchemist. It’s clearly a labor of love.

— Indie fans might remember the upcoming and coming folk-rocker Avery Tucker from his previous project, the primitive punk duo Girlpool. His debut album, “Paw,” out Friday, couldn’t be further from that material — but both lead with the heart. Start with “Big Drops,” “Like I’m Young,” “Malibu,” and the ascendant closer “My Life Isn’t Leaving You.” The album was co-produced by A. G. Cook, the hyperpop virtuoso best known to many as one of Charli XCX’s “Brat” collaborators. This is not a release for the club, but it one that grows and grows more bodily with each listen.

— It has been six years since Jay Som, the project of multi-instrumentalist, songwriter and producer Melina Duterte, released a new album. On Friday, the wait is over. “Belong” is an expansion of her once nascent talents, a rush of electro-synths, punk-pop and other variously nostalgic indie genres, presented in a new way. Perhaps it has a little something to do with how Duterte has spent the last few years: ranking up production credits on a number of beloved albums, including the Grammy-winning boygenius’ “The Record” and Lucy Dacus’ “Forever Is A Feeling.”

— AP Music Writer Maria Sherman

New series to stream from Oct. 6-12

— It's spooky season and “Family Guy” has a new Halloween special debuting Monday on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+. The episode, titled “A Little Fright Music,” features Brian and Stewie's attempt to write a hit Halloween song and Peter learning about the dangers of lying about trick-or-treating.

— David Beckham's 2023 Netflix docuseries was both an Emmy Award winner and internet fodder thanks to a scene where he repeatedly told his wife Victoria to “be honest” about her family's economic status as a child. It's only fitting that the filmmakers turned their sights on her next and she agreed. “Victoria Beckham” is a three-part docuseries launching Thursday on Netflix. Viewers will see the former pop star-turned-fashion designer share her story — and it's TBD whether David weighs in.

— On the subject of Emmys, Kathy Bates didn’t win this year for best actress in a drama series as predicted for her work on “Matlock.” The award instead went to Britt Lower for “Severance.” You can still watch the performance that got Bates nominated though when the show begins streaming its second season Friday, Oct. 10 on Paramount+. A third season of “Elsbeth” will also begin streaming then, too.

— Another docuseries debuting Friday, Oct. 10 on Tubi also follows a celebrity but this one's on the come-up. “Always, Lady London” features the rising rapper, Lady London, as she records her first album and gets ready to go on tour.

— Alicia Rancilio

New video games to play from Oct. 6-12

— When it comes to video-game warfare, there are two superpowers: Call of Duty and Battlefield. The latter hit a rough patch with its last major installment, 2021’s Battlefield 2042, but Electronic Arts is ready to get back in the fight with Battlefield 6. You are part of an elite Marine squad trying to stop a private military corporation in a single-player campaign that bounces around the globe. There’s plenty of gut-wrenching infantry combat, but you also get to drive tanks and fly helicopters and fighter jets. And there will be the usual assortment of multiplayer mayhem, including the new Escalation mode, in which the territory shrinks every time a team captures a control point. Take up arms Friday, Oct. 10, on PlayStation 5, Xbox X/S and PC.

— Bandai Namco’s Little Nightmares games specialize in the kind of things that terrified when you were a kid, presenting them in a gloomy yet vivid world reminiscent of Tim Burton’s stop-motion animation. Little Nightmares III promises more of the same, with one major addition: You can now confront your night terrors with a friend in co-op play. One of you gets a bow and arrow, while the other uses a wrench to fix things or clobber enemies. Britain’s Supermassive Games, the studio that has taken over the series, is known for horror gems like Until Dawn and The Quarry, so don’t expect pleasant dreams. The haunting begins Friday, Oct. 10, on PlayStation 5/4, Xbox X/S/One, Switch and PC.

— Lou Kesten