Watch Live: Starmer grilled at first PMQs since Rayner’s departure

Watch live as Sir Keir Starmer faces off against Kemi Badenoch in Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday (10 September).

It is the first time that he will sit at the despatch box following his cabinet reshuffle last week, which saw David Lammy become deputy prime minister and justice minister, Yvette Cooper take over as foreign secretary, and Shabana Mahmood become home secretary.

The reorganisation came after Angela Rayner’s resignation on Friday (5 September) after she admitted to underpaying on stamp duty on her £800,000 flat in Hove.

She revealed on 3 September that she had referred herself to both the government's independent ethics adviser and to HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) for failing to pay the levy.

Independent standards adviser Sir Laurie Magnus released his verdict on her conduct on Friday, finding her position in government untenable.

His huge reshuffle will likely be on the agenda, as will his meeting with Israel’s president Isaac Herzog, who is in London.

Ms Badnoch will also likely grill the prime minister on immigration, as pressure continues to grow for the government to stop people crossing the Channel, after a record 30,000 small boat crossings were documented just 48 hours after Ms Mahmood took over at the home office.

Lord Peter Mandelson’s association with Jeffrey Epstein could also be on the cards, after the British ambassador appeared to refer to the convicted paedophile as his “best pal” according to files released by a US congressional committee. Some Labour MPs have called for his sacking.