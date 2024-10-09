Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Watch: Starmer faces PMQs grilling on Labour turmoil as Tory leadership takes shape

Lucy Leeson
Wednesday 09 October 2024 08:40
Watch again as Sir Keir Starmer faced a PMQs grilling on the turmoil surrounding his Labour party today (Wednesday 9 October).

Sir Keir headed into a tense session, already grappling with a rebellion within his party north of the border over winter fuel payments.

Two senior Scottish Labour MSPs, Richard Leonard and Alex Rowley, defied their leadership by backing a motion in Holyrood calling for the government to reverse its cuts to the benefit.

The prime minister faced questions over Sue Gray’s shocking resignation as his chief of staff, following internal disputes, and controversy over his acceptance of hospitality freebies.

PMQs came as Tom Tugendhat’s elimination saw the Tory leadership contest narrow to a final three contenders, with James Cleverly receiving a significant boost in support in Tuesday’s vote.

Robert Jenrick, Kemi Badenoch, and Cleverly will now battle it out to become leader of the Conservatives.

