Watch live as Sir Keir Starmer holds a press conference on Wednesday (2 October) after his meeting in Brussels to “reset” UK and European Union relations.

Downing Street said the prime minister travelled to Belgium to “continue his drive to improve the UK’s relationship with the European Union to bolster the security, safety and prosperity of the British people.”

The prime minister met European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen earlier today, saying he was determined to put the relationship with Brussels on a “stable, positive footing”.

He said: “I firmly believe that the British public want to return to pragmatic, sensible leadership when it comes to dealing with our closest neighbours, to make Brexit work and to deliver in their interests, to find ways to boost economic growth, strengthen our security and tackle shared challenges like irregular migration and climate change.”

He added that “in dangerous times we have a duty to work together to preserve stability and security”, referring to the crisis in the Middle East and the war in Ukraine.