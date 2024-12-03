UK's Starmer welcomes Greek leader for talks but says Parthenon Marbles are not on the agenda

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Greece’s prime minister is in London on Tuesday for his first top-level U.K. meeting since a spat last year over the contested Parthenon Marbles.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer welcomed Kyriakos Mitsotakis to 10 Downing St. for talks focused on migration, the war in Ukraine and efforts to secure a ceasefire in Gaza. Starmer’s office said the fate of the marbles was not on the British leader’s agenda.

At the start of the meeting, Starmer said he hoped to “build on our strong bilateral relationship and to talk about our common issues.” Mitsotakis said Greece saw “the United Kingdom as integral in addressing the security challenges that we are facing, not just in Ukraine but also in southeastern Europe and the Middle East.”

The contested marbles are part of a 2,500-year-old frieze that was taken from Athens in the early 19th century by British diplomat Lord Elgin and put on display in the British Museum. Athens says they were removed illegally and wants them returned so they can be displayed alongside the rest of the Parthenon sculptures at a purpose-built museum in Athens.

Relations between Britain and Greece have thawed since then-Prime Minister Rishi Sunak canceled a meeting with Mitsotakis at the last minute in November 2023 after the Greek leader compared the removal of the sculptures from Athens to cutting Leonardo da Vinci’s “Mona Lisa” in half.

Sunak accused Mitsotakis of trying to “grandstand and relitigate issues of the past” and reneging on a promise not to bring up the issue in public.

British Museum Chairman George Osborne, a former Conservative politician, later suggested Sunak had thrown a “hissy fit.”

The British Museum is banned by law from giving the marbles back to Greece, but extensive talks have been held on a long-term loan arrangement. The Guardian reported Tuesday that the negotiations had made progress since Starmer’s center-left Labour Party has replaced the previous Conservative government after an election in July.

Starmer has pledged to reset Britain’s relations with its European neighbors after years of acrimony over the U.K.’s departure from the European Union.

The British Museum said talks on “a Parthenon partnership” were “ongoing and constructive.”

Starmer spokesman Dave Pares said loaning the artifacts “remains a matter for the British Museum.” He said the government “has no plans to change the law to permit a permanent move of the Parthenon sculptures.”