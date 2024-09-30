Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Flooding toll in Nepal reaches 193 as recovery work is stepped up

The number of people killed by flooding and landslides triggered by heavy rainfall over the weekend in Nepal has reached 193 while recovery and rescue work has been stepped up

Via AP news wire
Monday 30 September 2024 00:29

Flooding toll in Nepal reaches 193 as recovery work is stepped up

Show all 5

Your support helps us to tell the story

Support Now

Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.

Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.

Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.

Head shot of Louise Thomas

Louise Thomas

Editor

The number of people killed by flooding and landslides triggered by heavy rainfall over the weekend in Nepal has reached 193 while recovery and rescue work has been stepped up, officials said Monday.

A police statement said there were 31 people who were still reported missing and 96 people were injured across the Himalayan nation.

Many of the deaths were in the capital Kathmandu which got heavy rainfall and much of southern part of the city was flooded. At least three buses headed to Kathmandu and stuck in traffic jam on a highway were buried by a landslide that killed three dozen people.

Weather improved on Sunday and Monday, allowing rescue and recovery work.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in