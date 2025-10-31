FBI Director Patel says multiple people were arrested in Michigan in a Halloween weekend attack plot
Multiple people who had been allegedly plotting a violent attack over the Halloween weekend were arrested Friday morning in Michigan, FBI Director Kash Patel said in a social media post.
Patel didn’t release further information about the arrests, but said more information would be coming.
Dearborn Police said in a social media post that the department was made aware that the FBI conducted operations in the city on Friday and assured residents that there is no threat to the community.