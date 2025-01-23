A family of 4 die in fire at an apartment in the Kansas City suburb of Independence

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Two children and two adults were killed Wednesday when a fire swept through an apartment complex in a Kansas City, Missouri, suburb in freezing temperatures.

The fire was reported around 6 a.m. at the Indy Ridge Apartments in Independence. The victims, including children ages 3 and 8, were found after the flames were extinguished, Independence Fire Chief Jimmy Walker said during a news conference.

“It is a sad day for the community," Walker said. "We will pull together.”

Walker said it damaged two dozen units. Fire crews spent four hours at the complex battling the blaze and putting out hot spots with winds gusting at speeds up to 24 mph and temperatures in the 20s.

Walker declined to release the names of the victims, saying their relatives are still being notified. He said 32 others were displaced, and two firefighters also suffered burns. The Red Cross has set up an emergency shelter.

Carissa Schulke told The Kansas City Star that she was awakened by the sounds of popping before hearing sirens.

“All of a sudden, they didn’t even knock on my door, they just busted in, ‘Hey you need to get out, you need to get out,’” Schulke recalled, as she stood outside in the cold with her dog shivering as firefighters battled the blaze.