Watch live: Kamala Harris holds rally in battleground Georgia

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Watch live as Kamala Harris holds a rally in battleground Georgia on Thursday (29 August).

The rally comes after Harris surged ahead in the latest USA Today/Suffolk University poll, the first conducted by the group since the Democratic National Convention.

The vice president has made big gains among key voting groups and holds a five-point lead nationally over Donald Trump.

After the rally, CNN will air the first interview with Harris and her running mate Tim Walz who will be quizzed by anchor Dana Bash in Georgia — the next major test in their bid for the White House.

The primetime interview will air at 9pm ET.