James Comey's son-in-law quits Justice Department after former FBI director's indictment
James Comey’s son-in-law resigned as a federal prosecutor minutes after the former FBI director was indicted Thursday.
Troy Edwards quit his job “to uphold my oath to the Constitution and the country,” he wrote in a one-sentence resignation letter addressed to Lindsay Halligan, the newly appointed U.S. Attorney in Virginia’s Eastern District, the office that charged Comey.
Edwards was the the deputy chief of the National Security Section, a prestigious role in a U.S. attorney’s office that covers the Pentagon and CIA headquarters, handling some of the highest-profile espionage cases.