Wife and children of warlord Joseph Kony return to Uganda from Central African Republic
Ugandan authorities say one of the wives and three children of warlord Joseph Kony have been repatriated from Central African Republic while he remains in hiding
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
One of the wives and three children of Ugandan warlord Joseph Kony have been repatriated from Central African Republic while he remains at large, Ugandan authorities said Wednesday.
Kony is wanted by the International Criminal Court on 36 counts of war crimes and crimes against humanity allegedly committed between July 2002 until December 2005 in northern Uganda.
A hearing at the Hague to confirm the charges has been scheduled for Sept. 9. The U.S. has offered a $5 million reward for information leading to his arrest.
Kony's wife and the children who were airlifted to Uganda on Wednesday are the latest members of his family to be returned to Uganda, said Maj. Gen. Felix Kulayigye, a military spokesman.
Kony is the leader of the Lord’s Resistance Army, or LRA, a rebel group opposed to Uganda’s government that became notorious for kidnapping children who then were forced to fight.
Kony is believed to be hiding somewhere in Central African Republic, said Kulayigye.
The LRA began in the 1980s and at the peak of its powers gained notoriety for cruelty against civilians in Uganda, Congo, Central African Republic and what is now South Sudan.
In 2012 the U.S.-based advocacy group Invisible Children made a highly successful online video highlighting the LRA’s crimes, including the abduction of children for use as sex slaves or fighters. The LRA has been in decline for years, with many of its top commanders killed or captured.