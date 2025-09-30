Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Congo military court sentences former President Kabila to death for treason

A military court in Congo has convicted former President Joseph Kabila of treason and other charges and sentenced him to death

Via AP news wire
Tuesday 30 September 2025 13:07 EDT

A military court in Congo on Tuesday convicted former President Joseph Kabila of treason and other charges and sentenced him to death.

Kabila, who has been on trial in absentia since July and whose whereabouts are unknown, was accused of treason, involvement in an insurrection movement, conspiracy, and supporting terrorism. The prosecutor asked for the death penalty.

The government said Kabilia had collaborated with Rwanda and the M23 rebel group that seized key cities in eastern Congo in January in a lightning assault and has since occupied the cities. Kabila has denied the allegations.

In May, the country’s Senate voted to repeal his immunity from prosecution, a move Kabila denounced at the time as dictatorial.

Kabila had lived outside of Congo in self-imposed exile but returned in April to Goma, one of the cities held by the rebel group. It is not known if he stayed there, and his current location is unknown.

