John Krasinski to write, direct, produce 'A Quiet Place Part III'

John Krasinski is set to direct, write, and produce "A Quiet Place Part III."

Lindsey Bahr
Friday 01 August 2025 15:15 EDT
Film - John Krasinski
Film - John Krasinski (2024 Invision)

John Krasinski is returning to direct, write and produce “A Quiet Place Part III.” The film has been set for a July 9, 2027 theatrical release, Paramount Pictures said Friday.

The first film, released in 2018, was a box-office smash, earning some $341 million worldwide on a budget of only $17 million. It also established Krasinski, who starred alongside his wife Emily Blunt in the post-apocalyptic horror, as a bankable filmmaker. He returned to write and direct “A Quiet Place Part II," the release of which was delayed over a year due to the pandemic.

The franchise also expanded to include a prequel, “A Quiet Place: Day One.” Krasinski produced but handed over the reins to filmmaker Michael Sarnoski. In total, the three films have grossed over $892 million.

Krasinski on Friday posted a graphic with the numeral “III” and the release date on Instagram. No other details about cast or story were immediately available.

