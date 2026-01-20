South African authorities revise death toll in school bus crash to 12 as driver is arrested

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

South African authorities on Tuesday revised the death toll in a school bus crash to 12 children and announced the driver had been arrested and would face criminal charges.

The privately operated minibus collided head-on with a truck early Monday morning while carrying children to various schools south of Johannesburg.

Authorities initially announced that 12 children died at the scene of the crash and a 13th victim died later at the hospital.

On Tuesday, Gauteng province premier Panyaza Lesufi and the provincial health department said that 12 children had died at the scene and no deaths were reported in the hospital. Nine girls and three boys died, according to the provincial health department, while five other children, the bus driver and a passenger in the truck were hospitalized.

Police said that the 22-year-old male driver had been arrested after being discharged from the hospital and would be charged with 12 counts of culpable homicide — a charge comparable to manslaughter — and reckless and negligent driving. Witnesses said the bus had been overtaking other vehicles when it collided with the truck.

The driver's permit to operate a minibus had also expired, Lesufi said.

Schools reopened in South Africa last week after the end-of-year holidays.

Many children in the country travel to and from school on privately-run bus services. Earlier this month, the Child Safe advocacy group urged parents to be careful about which bus services they send their children on and to look out for poorly maintained vehicles and unlicensed operators.

___

AP Africa news: https://apnews.com/hub/africa