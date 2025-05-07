States sue over Trump blocking billions of dollars for electric vehicle charging

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Seventeen states are suing President Donald Trump 's administration for withholding billions of dollars in funding for the buildout of electric vehicle chargers, according to a federal lawsuit announced Wednesday.

The move comes after the Trump administration in February directed states to stop spending money for electric vehicle charging infrastructure that was allocated under President Joe Biden. The program set out to allocate $5 billion over five years to states, of which an estimated $3.3 billion had already been made available.

The lawsuit challenges the Federal Highway Administration's authority to halt the funding, said California Attorney General Rob Bonta's office. He led the suit alongside attorneys general from Colorado and Washington. They argue Congress, which approved the money in 2021 as part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, holds that authority.

“The President continues to roll back environmental and climate change protections, this time illegally stripping away billions of dollars for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, all to line the pockets of his Big Oil friends,” Bonta, a Democrat, said in a statement.

Some states with projects running under the program have already been reimbursed by the federal government. Others are still contracting for their sites. Still others had halted their plans by the time the Trump administration ordered states to stop their spending. Regardless, getting these chargers installed and operating has been a slow process with contracting challenges, permitting delays and complex electrical upgrades.

It was expected that states would fight against the federal government’s efforts to slow the nation’s electric vehicle charger buildout. New York, for example, part of the suit, has been awarded over $175 million in federal funds from the program, and state officials say $120 million is currently being withheld by the Trump administration.

Even electric carmaker Tesla, run by Elon Musk, who has spearheaded Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency efforts, benefited greatly from funding under the program, receiving millions of dollars to expand its already-massive footprint of chargers in the U.S.

Despite threats to the program, experts have said they expect the nation’s EV charging buildout to continue as automakers look to make good on massive electrification ambitions.

Consumers considering an EV cite concerns over charging infrastructure availability. Infrastructure remains a hurdle to adoption for people in multifamily dwellings, rural areas or what are otherwise known as “charging deserts,” as well as people are without access to local or workplace charging, or who often drive longer highway routes.

EVs stood at about 8% of new car sales in the U.S. last year, according to Motorintelligence.com, a sign the market is growing although the pace has slowed as the auto industry looks to convince mainstream buyers about choosing EVs. The program was meant to assuage some concerns and build infrastructure along highway corridors first, then address gaps elsewhere once the state highway obligations were met.

Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom of California called withholding the funds illegal and said it would kill thousands of U.S. jobs — ceding them to China.

"Instead of hawking Teslas on the White House lawn, President Trump could actually help Elon — and the nation — by following the law and releasing this bipartisan funding,” Newsom said, referencing Trump's recent purchase of a Tesla in a show of support for Musk.

The Trump administration’s effort to withdraw funding for electric vehicle chargers is part of a broader push to roll back environmental policies advanced under Biden.

During the Republican president’s first week back in office, he signed executive orders to pull the U.S. out of the Paris climate agreement again, reverse a 2030 target for electric vehicles to make up half of new cars sold, and end environmental justice efforts. At the same time, federal agencies under Trump have rolled back key rules and regulations and supported the build-out of the fossil fuel industry.

The U.S. House also advanced proposals last week aimed at blocking California from enforcing vehicle-emission rules, including a ban on the sale of new gas-powered cars by 2035. The Senate parliamentarian says the California policies are not subject to the review mechanism used by the House.

___

St. John reported from Detroit.

___

Austin is a corps member for The Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues. Follow Austin on X: @sophieadanna