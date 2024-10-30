The Bidens host their final White House Halloween trick-or-treating event

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, hosted trick-or-treaters at the White House on Wednesday for the last time.

The first lady, a teacher for 40 years, added an educational theme to the event and named it “Hallo-Read” to help encourage reading.

Earlier in the day, Jill Biden read a short story about spooky pumpkins to a group of costumed children gathered on the South Lawn. She was returning with the president later Wednesday to hand out candy and books that were donated by private companies.

Up to 8,000 people, including students and children tied to the military, were expected to pass through the White House gates throughout the day.

A large orange moon and a sign that said “Hallow-Read at the White House” decorated the south face of the executive mansion. The decorations also included cardboard representations of Willow, the family cat who is rarely seen in public, and stacks of books. Giant pumpkin decorations flanked the door.

Biden dropped his bid for reelection in July. He leaves office in January.