Performance coach touted by NFL star AJ Brown has a book deal
The performance coach whose self-published “Inner Excellence” received a public boost from NFL wide receiver A
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
The performance coach whose self-published “Inner Excellence” received a public boost from NFL wide receiver A.J. Brown has a book deal.
Grand Central Publishing Group announced Thursday that it will re-release Jim Murphy's surprise bestseller and has acquired his self-published “The Best Possible Life.” The new edition of “Inner Excellence” will come out this spring, and “The Best Possible Life” is scheduled for Sept. 30. Grand Central also plans an “Inner Excellence” workbook.
“I’m incredibly grateful for the overwhelming response to ‘Inner Excellence’ and for the impact it’s had on so many lives around the world,” Murphy said in a statement. "My mission has always been to help people unlock their full potential — not just in performance, but in life — and I’m excited to continue that journey.”
Brown, a star receiver for the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles, was seen flipping through “Inner Excellence” while on the sidelines during a playoff game against the Green Bay Packers in January. The once-obscure book soon topped Amazon's bestseller list.
Brown has praised Murphy's guidance because football is “90% mental and 10% physical for me.” He shared a photo of the book on social media with several passages highlighted and underlined in yellow.