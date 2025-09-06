Photos from Venice Film Festival awards ceremony where Jim Jarmusch wins top honor

The 2025 Venice Film Festival wrapped up with Jim Jarmusch’s “Father Mother Sister Brother” taking the top prize, edging out higher-profile contenders. The film, starring Adam Driver, Vicky Krieps and Cate Blanchett, is a quietly humorous look at family relationships.
___
For more coverage of the 2025 Venice Film Festival, visit: https://apnews.com/hub/venice-film-festival
This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.
Thank you for registering
Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in