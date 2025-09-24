Students charged with hate crime after pork is tossed into a Jewish fraternity on Rosh Hashana

Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Two students at Syracuse University are facing hate crime charges after authorities say one of them tossed a bag of pork into a Jewish fraternity house that was holding a Rosh Hashanah celebration

Via AP news wire
Wednesday 24 September 2025 16:03 EDT
Syracuse Hate Crime Charge
Syracuse Hate Crime Charge (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Two Syracuse University students face hate crimes charges after authorities say one of them tossed a bag of pork into Jewish fraternity house during a Rosh Hashanah celebration.

The incident occurred around 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Zeta Beta Tau fraternity house, where members had gathered to mark the Jewish New Year, according to the New York school's chief student experience officer, Allen Groves.

One of the two men charged is accused of entering the home and tossing in a clear plastic bag of pork against an interior wall, splattering the contents there and on the floor, university police said.

The man then fled the home and got into a vehicle driven by another man. The two, both 18, were soon captured and have been charged with burglary as a hate crime and criminal nuisance.

Onondaga County District Attorney William Fitzpatrick said the hate crime charge came about because it happened on a Jewish holiday at a historically Jewish fraternity.

“This incident is not a foolish college prank and will not be treated as such,” Fitzpatrick said. ”It will be treated for what it is, a crime directed against a group of Jewish students enjoying a celebratory dinner and seemingly secure in their residence."

Groves said the two men have been referred to the university’s Office of Community Standards for potential disciplinary action under the school's Student Conduct Code.

“Tonight’s incident, as reported to us, is abhorrent, shocking to the conscience and violates our core value of being a place that is truly welcoming to all,” Groves said in a statement posted on the university's website. “It will not be tolerated at Syracuse University.”

